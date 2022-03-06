The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.12% of Chemours worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Chemours by 6,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Chemours stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.96.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

