The Crypto Prophecies Price Down 15.3% This Week (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and $246,555.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be purchased for $0.0344 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043414 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.78 or 0.06653114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,837.02 or 1.00181433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00047747 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,736,201 coins and its circulating supply is 98,970,852 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets



