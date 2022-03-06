The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Short Interest Update

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the January 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $6.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.69. 1,612,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,543. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.11. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $278.28 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,336 shares of company stock worth $16,490,281 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.