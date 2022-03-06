The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Short Interest Up 44.1% in February

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,480,000 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the January 31st total of 21,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 14.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.06.

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. FMR LLC increased its position in GAP by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in GAP by 63.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,673,000 after buying an additional 848,404 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in GAP during the second quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 7.6% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 688.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,418,000 after acquiring an additional 763,357 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPS opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.72. GAP has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 1.54%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GAP will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

