The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after purchasing an additional 511,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,277,000 after buying an additional 302,979 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,046,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,701,000 after buying an additional 278,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after buying an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GS traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,293,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,188. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $364.10 and a 200-day moving average of $386.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $316.46 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.67.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

