The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Position Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,902 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Howard Hughes worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 38.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $91.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.76. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
HHC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.
Howard Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.
