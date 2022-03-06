The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Position Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,902 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Howard Hughes worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 38.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $91.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.76. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

HHC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

