The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Howard Hughes worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 38.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

NYSE HHC opened at $91.27 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.76.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HHC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Howard Hughes (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.