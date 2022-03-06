The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.73.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $59.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $59.95. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Mosaic by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mosaic (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.