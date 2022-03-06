The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Down 24.5% in February

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the January 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HYB opened at $8.29 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $10.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYB. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

