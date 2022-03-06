The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Down 24.5% in February

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the January 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of HYB opened at $8.29 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $10.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.94%.
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
