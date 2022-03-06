The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Raised by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,761 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after buying an additional 48,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10,195.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 43,738 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.4% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock opened at $155.14 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.55 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $375.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

