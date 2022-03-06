The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of The Shyft Group worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 703,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,732,000 after purchasing an additional 55,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 658,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 137,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $40.20 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.60.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

