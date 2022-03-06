The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TKR stock traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $64.12. The company had a trading volume of 457,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,102. Timken has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Timken will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Timken by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter worth $47,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

