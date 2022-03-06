The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,358 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Toro by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,498,000 after acquiring an additional 336,084 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Toro by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,028,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,634,000 after acquiring an additional 319,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Toro by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,471,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,313,000 after acquiring an additional 299,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

TTC stock opened at $90.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.11. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $89.52 and a 52 week high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Toro Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.