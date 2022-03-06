The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is Nexus Investment Management ULC’s Largest Position

Nexus Investment Management ULC reduced its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 703,374 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 5.5% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $53,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TD shares. boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.14.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,075. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.96. The company has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

