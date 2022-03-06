The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.93.

Shares of TRV opened at $173.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $174.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.22.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 7,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,093.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

