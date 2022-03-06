The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Reduced by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after acquiring an additional 314,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after buying an additional 355,101 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,105,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,713,000 after buying an additional 380,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS stock traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.72. 12,911,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,419,602. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $256.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

