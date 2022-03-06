The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 130,088 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,616,000 after buying an additional 805,296 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $676,795,000 after buying an additional 227,198 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc raised its position in Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,393,000 after buying an additional 387,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,457,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,067,000 after buying an additional 625,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Williams Companies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,767,000 after buying an additional 1,477,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $33.47 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,755 shares of company stock valued at $8,483,584 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

