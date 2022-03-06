Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

NYSE TRI opened at $106.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.86.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,449,000 after acquiring an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $56,102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,825,000 after buying an additional 289,608 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 457,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,692,000 after buying an additional 183,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,794,000 after buying an additional 173,106 shares during the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

