THORChain Price Up 33.1% Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $159.95 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.55 or 0.00012004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043238 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.98 or 0.06626442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,918.04 or 0.99945816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00043977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00047180 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

