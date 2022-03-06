Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Thorne Healthtech’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thorne Healthtech will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Thorne Healthtech.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Thorne Healthtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THRN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. 75,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,030. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.67. Thorne Healthtech has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

Thorne Healthtech Company Profile

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

