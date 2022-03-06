Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 29,215 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 509.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,215 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,848 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Perrigo by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,080,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,791,000 after acquiring an additional 158,285 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 445.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,969,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,560,000 after buying an additional 2,424,881 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,168,000 after buying an additional 25,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, VP Todd W. Kingma acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradley A. Alford acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $479,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $727,691. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRGO opened at $37.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.32%.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

