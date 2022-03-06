Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 3,500 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 78.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.85. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.69. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 824.16% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RHP. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

