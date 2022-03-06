Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,070 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.25% of Tutor Perini worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,170,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,135,000 after buying an additional 485,118 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,708,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after acquiring an additional 193,147 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 293.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 121,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after acquiring an additional 70,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Tutor Perini news, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $6,387,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $620,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE TPC opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $496.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.28. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.23%.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

