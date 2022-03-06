Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,457 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

ETRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.02%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.