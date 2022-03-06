Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,412 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

NYSE:PB opened at $71.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

