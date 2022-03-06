Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.80 Million Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 201.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,131 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of TreeHouse Foods worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 12.8% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter.

THS has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

THS opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.97. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

