Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $1.62 Million in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,909.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.01. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

