Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.51% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEUS. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 62.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 37,702 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1,572.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,713,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,186 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period.

IEUS stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.82. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $75.11.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

