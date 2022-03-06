Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 23,707 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEJ. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 211,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $45.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.