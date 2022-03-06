Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153,022 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Two Harbors Investment worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 634,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 69,983 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 228,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 39,535 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 509.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 134,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 112,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TWO. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $95,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $103,199.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWO opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.39%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

