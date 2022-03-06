Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 10,229 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,229 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Autohome were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,444,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $584,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,612 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,807,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,419,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,526,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,424,000 after purchasing an additional 987,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,451,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,962,000 after purchasing an additional 463,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,202,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,334 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATHM opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average is $36.93. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.27.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATHM shares. CLSA dropped their price target on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.52.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

