Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 34,998 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,998 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLT opened at $137.67 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $114.70 and a one year high of $160.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 94.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.53.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,690. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

