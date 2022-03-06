Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 460,045 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 460,045 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 74,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $1,602,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 14.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,901,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,013,000 after buying an additional 139,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 16.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 215,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 30,044 shares in the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

