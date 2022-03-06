Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 66,875 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,875 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $270,207.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $1,277,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,350. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

