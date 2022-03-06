Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 89,707 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,707 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.16% of Tupperware Brands worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TUP. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at about $10,613,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 187.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 348,656 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 83.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 661,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after acquiring an additional 300,147 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the third quarter worth $4,397,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 133.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 170,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

TUP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tupperware Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE:TUP opened at $19.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75. Tupperware Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $33.72.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.27 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

