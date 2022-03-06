Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,061 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Weibo were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,689,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,747,000 after acquiring an additional 409,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,358,000 after acquiring an additional 145,067 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,761,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,310,000 after acquiring an additional 197,224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 161.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,534,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,854,000 after acquiring an additional 948,100 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 74.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,276,000 after acquiring an additional 512,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WB. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. 86 Research raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.01. Weibo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.