Throne (THN) Reaches Market Cap of $23.02 Million

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Throne coin can now be purchased for $0.0589 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Throne has a total market capitalization of $23.02 million and $2.60 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Throne has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00043514 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.04 or 0.06738771 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,790.94 or 0.99694459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00044627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00048459 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

