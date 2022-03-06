Tokes Market Cap Reaches $3.20 Million (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Tokes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tokes has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002002 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.