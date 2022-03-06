Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Shares of TIH opened at C$110.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$87.85 and a one year high of C$115.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$109.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$108.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.10 billion and a PE ratio of 27.59.

In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.75, for a total transaction of C$1,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$235,462.50. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,265,000. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,000 over the last quarter.

TIH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$122.70.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

