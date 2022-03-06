Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Update

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the January 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.
OTCMKTS TOSCF remained flat at $$15.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42. Tosoh has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $21.68.
About Tosoh (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tosoh (TOSCF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.