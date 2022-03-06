Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Update

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the January 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

OTCMKTS TOSCF remained flat at $$15.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42. Tosoh has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $21.68.

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

