TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $40,138.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 276,102 shares of company stock worth $697,618. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.77. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $9.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11.
About TRACON Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.
