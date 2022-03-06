TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $40,138.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 276,102 shares of company stock worth $697,618. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 536,629 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $556,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.77. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $9.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.