Tranchess (CHESS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $51.95 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $51.95 million and $47.18 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,713.42 or 0.99983736 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00073281 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00022068 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00013144 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.96 or 0.00271087 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,300,795 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.