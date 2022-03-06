TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Position Boosted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 337,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,598,000 after purchasing an additional 86,272 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,262,465. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

TDG stock opened at $633.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $638.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $626.99. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $552.72 and a 52 week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

