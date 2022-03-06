TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $79.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $514.82 million, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 205.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 79.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

