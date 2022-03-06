TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

TRU opened at $96.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.71. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,686. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,663,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in TransUnion by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in TransUnion by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in TransUnion by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

