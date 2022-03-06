Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TZOO. StockNews.com raised Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $312,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Bartel bought 61,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $630,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,943 shares of company stock valued at $601,767. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at $6,496,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 87,521 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $7.49 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.87.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 929.93% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

