Tri Star Advisors Inc. Invests $2.42 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 1.0% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,980,709 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average of $76.74. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

