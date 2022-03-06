Tri Star Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,681 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:VLUE traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,932 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.79.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.