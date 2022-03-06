Tri Star Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,324 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 5.7% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $13,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,701,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 164,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,335,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,022,601. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.85 and its 200-day moving average is $127.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $122.92 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

