Tri Star Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,794 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for 1.9% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXN traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,368. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.10.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

